Moon Tropica Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18.03 Million (CAH)

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Moon Tropica has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and approximately $140,963.80 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moon Tropica token can currently be purchased for about $7.37 or 0.00012873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moon Tropica has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moon Tropica Profile

Moon Tropica launched on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. Moon Tropica’s official message board is blog.moontropica.com.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 7.6650045 USD and is up 10.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $203,872.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

