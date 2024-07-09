Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Shares Gap Up to $23.21

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $23.68. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 7,237 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth $47,035,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

