Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Shares Gap Up to $23.21

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $23.68. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 7,237 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Cliffwater LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,035,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,973,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

