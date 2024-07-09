National Bank Financial Weighs in on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

CTS opened at C$4.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$895.42 million, a PE ratio of -448.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.06.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of C$628.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$661.10 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Insider Transactions at Converge Technology Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total value of C$134,946.00. In related news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total value of C$134,946.00. Also, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,197 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,361.96. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

