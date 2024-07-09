NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.38. NatWest Group shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 213,607 shares.
NatWest Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
