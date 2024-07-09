NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.38. NatWest Group shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 213,607 shares.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NatWest Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

