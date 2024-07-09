Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1% After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $725.00 to $775.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $693.84 and last traded at $692.90. 708,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,894,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $685.74.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.77.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $643.37 and a 200-day moving average of $593.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

