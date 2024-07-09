Newell Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,269 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 168% compared to the average volume of 1,593 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,320. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 435,133 shares in the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 88,271.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

