Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.55.

Get NIO alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.86. NIO has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 13.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 480,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.