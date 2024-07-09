Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after buying an additional 596,177 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,414,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,013,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 263,614 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 208,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

