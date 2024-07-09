Norden Group LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 80,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average is $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

