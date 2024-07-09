Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,424 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

