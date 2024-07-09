Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,313 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.95.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

