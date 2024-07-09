Norden Group LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

SAP stock opened at $202.80 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $206.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.88 and a 200-day moving average of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

