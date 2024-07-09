Norden Group LLC Has $751,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 363,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 645,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 109,676 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 748,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 367,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,141,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

