Norden Group LLC Increases Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,569,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

PBH opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

