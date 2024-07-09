Norden Group LLC Invests $278,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

