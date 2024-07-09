Norden Group LLC Invests $291,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 109,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

