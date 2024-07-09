Norden Group LLC Invests $312,000 in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Pampa Energía by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 268,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 55,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $2,125,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAM opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

