Norden Group LLC Invests $362,000 in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 483,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,115,000 after buying an additional 406,958 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,736,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,770,000 after buying an additional 217,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,621,000 after buying an additional 198,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 426.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after buying an additional 178,393 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.72. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

