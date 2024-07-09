Norden Group LLC Invests $744,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in First Horizon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

First Horizon stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

