Norden Group LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 624,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,022,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.16.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. CL King assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

