Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.88.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $313.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $331.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.50.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.