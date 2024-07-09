Norden Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

