Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,963,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,904,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200,166 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,551 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.