Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $788.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -0.17. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

