Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the mining company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.80 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Northern Dynasty Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NAK opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.60. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.43.
Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $2,986,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
