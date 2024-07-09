Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Northern Technologies International Stock Performance
Shares of NTIC opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $154.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.
Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Northern Technologies International Company Profile
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
