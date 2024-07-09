NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Down to $13.69

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $13.10. NuScale Power shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 2,047,425 shares trading hands.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at $263,035.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after buying an additional 204,505 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,585,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,408 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.