Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000.

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

