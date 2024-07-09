Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.84. 4,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter.

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

