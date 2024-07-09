Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.15. 249,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,113,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $34.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43.
About Nuverra Environmental Solutions
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.
