NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 3.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $180.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $133.82 and last traded at $132.72. Approximately 117,737,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 472,204,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.20.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,632,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,999,590 shares of company stock valued at $348,994,385. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 931.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 352,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 318,464 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $1,065,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 975.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 297,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after buying an additional 270,277 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 892.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 843.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 93,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 83,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

