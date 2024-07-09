O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. O-I Glass traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 685823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
