OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,038 Shares

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $84,057.12.

On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $17,689.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $2,424.24.

On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $12,438.80.

On Monday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $654.21.

On Thursday, June 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $266.64.

On Monday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 125 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $3,027.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 563 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $13,337.47.

On Monday, June 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 302 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $7,326.52.

On Thursday, May 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $116.75.

OFS Credit Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ OCCI opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 234.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 15.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 596.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

