Omni Network Price Hits $12.05 (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Omni Network has a market cap of $134.07 million and $24.53 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.05 or 0.00021050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omni Network has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Omni Network

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,124,166 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,260,197.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 12.07099181 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $31,804,541.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

