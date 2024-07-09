Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Up 28.3%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 480,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 239,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Ondas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.51.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 307.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Ondas Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 196,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

See Also

