Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $69.17. 759,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 24.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,572,000 after acquiring an additional 187,046 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

