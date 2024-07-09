Organigram (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.16. 67,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 347,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ATB Capital set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Organigram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Organigram Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.08). Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of C$37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.08672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Organigram news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 11,899 shares of Organigram stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total transaction of C$31,056.39. 27.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

