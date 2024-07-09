Pachira Investments Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.3% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Exchange Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 10,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $190.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

