Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 5,232,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,053,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 32.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $10,511,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

