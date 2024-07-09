Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Volume Hits $2.88 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $119.55 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001375 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 119,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

