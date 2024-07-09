Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.501 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

