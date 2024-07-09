PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,571,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $9,781,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

