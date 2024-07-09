Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 67.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,896,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,752 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 188,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

