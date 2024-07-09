Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99 and traded as low as C$1.80. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 600 shares.

Petro-Victory Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.03.

About Petro-Victory Energy

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

