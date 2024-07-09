Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.4% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 37,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 22,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 33,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average is $175.26. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

