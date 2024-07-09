Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

