Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Hovde Group cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

