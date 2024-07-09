Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $86.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

