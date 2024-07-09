Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.51. 12,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 72,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

